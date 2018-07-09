Can’t Wash the Car or Water The Garden in Bradford By Tuesday

In Bradford, wash your car today, water the lawn this evening, as you won’t be allowed by tomorrow.

WATER RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE July 10-11, 2018

The following non-essential water uses are prohibited at all addresses:

– lawn watering

– car washing For more information please visit https://t.co/2Cy83mqfiF — Town of BWG (@TownofBWG) July 6, 2018



The town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is getting work done on the treatment plant that supplies the town’s water, meaning there might not be enough to go around. Non essential water uses are prohibited: no washing the car or watering the lawn from Tuesday morning at 7:00, to Wednesday night approaching midnight.