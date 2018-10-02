Cape Breton Woman Requests Birthday Mail for 92 year-old Dad
A simple Twitter post from Nova Scotia went viral around the world...
One of the sweetest most simple requests was made by Miriam Dunn of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia last month.
ATTENTION FRIENDS: Since Mom died this past Spring, my 92 YO dad waits for mail every day. Listens for the squeak of the mail slot opening. His BDAY is Oct. Please mail a note, card, picture, map or story to
Gerard Dunn
96 Summerhill Avenue
Sydney, Nova Scotia
B1R 2L4
Thank you.
— Miriam Dunn (@Miridunn) September 24, 2018
With just a few words and a picture we’re able to see he’s a loving man missing his long time companion. The reaction of outpouring support and love in return hasn’t stopped since.
This is Dad at his 80th with Mom pic.twitter.com/RpeGUdPq9G
— Miriam Dunn (@Miridunn) September 25, 2018
This tweet prompted people to send Birthday cards…
— Charley Geiser (@Charlayyyy_) September 25, 2018
Teachers took notice and asked students to write letters and cards…
Our students have responded with kindness as I knew they would. Wishing your dad the best. We will be sure to send these to your address. pic.twitter.com/Ra0Wjq8Czh
— Jennifer Casa-Todd (@JCasaTodd) September 26, 2018
Students in class became musically inspired by the 92 year old…
At his 80th birthday pic.twitter.com/GBQvkN38NI
— Miriam Dunn (@Miridunn) September 25, 2018
Hi Miriam, #G6 #music students here @ACSintschools #Doha are so inspired by your father’s piano music! I have sent you some photos! pic.twitter.com/4LM0ZDNCS4
— Claudia Davies (@ClaudiaDMusic) September 26, 2018
Mr. Gerard Dunn’s actual Birthday is coming up on October 16th. I’m guessing his mail box will be full!