Listen Live

Cape Breton Woman Requests Birthday Mail for 92 year-old Dad

A simple Twitter post from Nova Scotia went viral around the world...

By Darryl on the Drive

One of the sweetest most simple requests was made by Miriam Dunn of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia last month.

With just a few words and a picture we’re able to see he’s a loving man missing his long time companion. The reaction of outpouring support and love in return hasn’t stopped since.

This tweet prompted people to send Birthday cards…

Teachers took notice and asked students to write letters and cards…

Students in class became musically inspired by the 92 year old…

Mr. Gerard Dunn’s actual Birthday is coming up on October 16th. I’m guessing his mail box will be full!

Related posts

October Means Pumpkin Spice Everything

September was Filled with Public Marriage Proposals

WATCH: The First 10 Minutes of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”