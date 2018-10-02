Cape Breton Woman Requests Birthday Mail for 92 year-old Dad

One of the sweetest most simple requests was made by Miriam Dunn of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia last month.

ATTENTION FRIENDS: Since Mom died this past Spring, my 92 YO dad waits for mail every day. Listens for the squeak of the mail slot opening. His BDAY is Oct. Please mail a note, card, picture, map or story to

Gerard Dunn

96 Summerhill Avenue

Sydney, Nova Scotia

B1R 2L4 Thank you. — Miriam Dunn (@Miridunn) September 24, 2018

With just a few words and a picture we’re able to see he’s a loving man missing his long time companion. The reaction of outpouring support and love in return hasn’t stopped since.

This is Dad at his 80th with Mom pic.twitter.com/RpeGUdPq9G — Miriam Dunn (@Miridunn) September 25, 2018

This tweet prompted people to send Birthday cards…

Teachers took notice and asked students to write letters and cards…

Our students have responded with kindness as I knew they would. Wishing your dad the best. We will be sure to send these to your address. pic.twitter.com/Ra0Wjq8Czh — Jennifer Casa-Todd (@JCasaTodd) September 26, 2018

Students in class became musically inspired by the 92 year old…

At his 80th birthday pic.twitter.com/GBQvkN38NI — Miriam Dunn (@Miridunn) September 25, 2018

Mr. Gerard Dunn’s actual Birthday is coming up on October 16th. I’m guessing his mail box will be full!