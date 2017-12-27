Car Hits Pole In Alcona

A 21-year-old Innisfil man has been charged after a collision early this morning between a car and a pole in Alcona. South Simcoe Police say a Lincoln hit the pole in the centre median around

1 a.m. at Innisfil Beach Road and Webster Boulevard in Alcona. There was minor damage to the pole; lots of damage to the car. The driver has been charged with Impaired Driving and had his licence suspended for 90 days. But wait, there’s more. Police say the licence plates on the vehicle were stolen and a quantity of cocaine was found among the man’s belongings. Charges of Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of Cocaine have also been laid. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS 98477).

image via South Simcoe Police