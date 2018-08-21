Card Crook Caught On Camera

A woman was caught on camera using what police say were stolen credit cards. It all started with a vehicle break in sometime overnight Tuesday the 7th to Wednesday, August 8th, where some credit cards were stolen. Expensive headphones and a duffel bag filled with personal stuff were also taken. The credit cards were used first for a taxi ride, then a variety of purchases totaling $1,400. Barrie Police say a woman was caught on camera using the cards, pictured below. She is described as:

Female, white

Long brown hair

Approximately 5’2, slim build

Wearing a black zip up sweater with white strings and black and white checkered pajama pants

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Constable Smith at 705-725-7025 ext. 2718 or rsmith@barriepolice.ca . Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at P3 Tips.