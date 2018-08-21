Listen Live

Card Crook Caught On Camera

A woman was caught on camera using what police say were stolen credit cards. It all […]

By News

A woman was caught on camera using what police say were stolen credit cards. It all started with a vehicle break in sometime overnight Tuesday the 7th to Wednesday, August 8th, where some credit cards were stolen. Expensive headphones and a duffel bag filled with personal stuff were also taken. The credit cards were used first for a taxi ride, then a variety of purchases totaling $1,400. Barrie Police say a woman was caught on camera using the cards, pictured below. She is described as:

  • Female, white
  • Long brown hair
  • Approximately 5’2, slim build
  • Wearing a black zip up sweater with white strings and black and white checkered pajama pants

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Constable Smith at 705-725-7025 ext. 2718 or rsmith@barriepolice.ca . Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at P3 Tips.

Related posts

Special Investigations Unit Investigating Midland Death

Texas High School Principal Apologizes for ‘Sexist’ Dress Code Video

Suspect Tries To Pawn Stolen Bike

Serious Crash Closes Blue Mountains Roadway

PIE Filling Backpacks for Children in Need

South Simcoe Police Constable Takes ‘Community Engagement’ To The Max

Simcoe County Sports Report: Stayner Siskins

Charges laid in Britain Parliament crash

Simcoe County Sports Report: Midland Flyers