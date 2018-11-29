Career in Manufacturing and Apprenticeship Information Night

The evening will include an expert panel which consists of the following:

Opportunities in Manufacturing, skills needed to succeed, and tips on how to get your foot in the door – Presented by Moore Packaging.

Dan Forget, Airdex Corporation will share his story on how he grew his career from General Labourer to Production Manager.

Review of Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs

Discussion panel with Licensed Journeypersons from Innovative Automation, Weber Manufacturing, and Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies. This will address ” a day in the life” of an apprentice, why someone should consider apprenticeship, and a review of the apprenticeship process

Review of stats/profile of today’s manufacturing sector.