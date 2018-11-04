Carley Community Hall Christmas Craft and Bake Show
The Carley Community Hall is hosting their 21st annual Christmas Arts and Craft Sale on Saturday November 3rd AND Sunday November 4th from 10 am to 3 pm
Free Admission!
In addition to a variety of crafters and artists there will be a bake table, hot lunch, tea and coffee.
The Carley Hall is located on 396 Warminster Side Road between line 8 and 9 north of Horseshoe Valley Road.
Find us on Facebook.com/carleycommunityhall or check us out at www.carleycommunityhall.com