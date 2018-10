MMA fans! UFC star Carlos Condit and his long time striking coach Brandon Gibson are coming to Barrie for some special training seminars and you can take part! Participant tickets $150 each includes 2+hr training with Carlos and his striking coach, autographs and pictures and Q & A. Spectator tickets $50. You get to watch, get autograph and pictures and join in the Q&A…For tickets or more info jdpromotionscanada@gmail.com