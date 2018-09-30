September 27 to 30, 2018

10 am to 4 pm

Carnegie Days draws on the origins of the MacLaren Art Centre’s building as a 1917 Carnegie public library in Barrie and celebrates the legacy of Scottish-born American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who built over 2,500 public libraries in the English speaking world. This annual arts festival offers great events for visitors of all ages that explore the role language plays in contemporary art. Special exhibitions, performances, readings, artists’ talks, film and video screenings, guided tours and hands-on workshops for families take place at the MacLaren and other locations in the city of Barrie. Carnegie Days coincides with Culture Days, which highlights free, cultural attractions in downtown Barrie. This year’s festival theme is The Story of Place.