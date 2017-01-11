Carpool Karaoke Coming to Apple Music!

Will Smith, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Metallica are among the artists that will hitch a ride with Apple Music’s upcoming Carpool Karaoke series. While the popular Late Late Show sketch sees host James Corden behind the wheel, the Apple Music series will feature a rotating crew of drivers. Corden, who will only serve as driver for the Will Smith episode, added, “We’re really excited about the pairings we’re putting together.” Legend and Keys have been paired together, while Seth McFarlane will ride around with Grande. Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton will also carpool.

Source: rollingstone.com

You could be Livin’ on a Prayer!

Bon Jovi is currently holding a contest to choose bands to open for their “This House Is Not For Sale” tour. Interested bands are asked to upload videos of themselves performing original music to Bon Jovi’s website. Live Nation will be choosing the 10 finalists after January 18th and Bon Jovi management will choose the winners from the finalists. Bon Jovi’s “This House Is Not For Sale” tour kicks off February 8th in South Carolina with two dates at the Air Canada Centre listed for April 10th and 11th.

Mariah Carey is suing the promoters of concerts she cancelled in Argentina and Chile last year, accusing them of failing to pay her in full.

The pop superstar insists she was forced to scrap the gigs because of late payments. She claims their late payments gave her the right to cancel and be paid in full. There was still a large unpaid balance as the shows loomed in late October, and Carey’s management officials pulled the plug on the concerts. Carey recently announced a break from social media as she recovers from her embarrassing New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, New York.