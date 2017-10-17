Carrie Fisher (Star Wars) once delivered a cow tongue to a producer ins hollywood- warning him to stop harassing one of her female friends. An old friend of Fisher’s, Heather Ross shared a story about the late actress during a recent Morning Show interview in Arizona. Heather Ross told the story about a Oscar winning producer picking her up in a car so they could go and have a meeting about a potential movie gig. According to Ross, the producer had the car pull over and he forced himself on her… So Carrie, after hearing about this, sent the cow part via mail.

Heather says that his producer was not Harvey Weinstein, but another powerful producer in Hollywood.