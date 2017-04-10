Carrie Fisher’s Brother Says Princess Leia Will Be In ‘Star Wars Episode IX’

Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia will return for Episode IX of the upcoming Star Wars film, her brother has confirmed.

After Fisher’s death late last year, Disney stated that CGI would not be used to re-create Fisher in the upcoming Episode IX, leaving fans to questions the future of Princess Leia Organa in the franchise beyond this year’s Episode VIII, The Last Jedi. Her brother, Todd Fisher has now confirmed that Fisher will reprise her role in the yet-to-be-titled Episode IX. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd granted the studio rights to use footage shot of Fisher, completed before her death.

“Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’ And the answer is you don’t,” Fisher said at the TCM Film Festival in Los Angeles this weekend.

“She’s as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan — when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful. I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue.”

We still don’t know how Princess Leia will be written into the ninth episode. “I’m not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her. She’s owned by them.”

Fisher had finished filming her parts for The Last Jedi before her death.

Fisher still has complete faith in Disney to re-write her in the episode. “You don’t mess with this legacy,” he said. “It would be like rewriting the Bible. To me, Star Wars is the holy grail of storytelling and lore and you can’t mess with it.”