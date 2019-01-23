Carrie Underwood Introduces Baby Jacob!

Carrie Underwood has just revealed the first pictures of her newest family addition via social media today (take that paparazzi.) His name is baby Jacob Bryan Fisher, born Monday morning!

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

Between Dad, Mike Fisher being a former NHL player and team captain and Mom, Carrie Underwood being an incredible award winning singer their 2 kids have some good family genes.