Carrie Underwood Introduces Baby Jacob!

Baby Jacob has arrived!

By Darryl on the Drive

Carrie Underwood has just revealed the first pictures of her newest family addition via social media today (take that paparazzi.) His name is baby Jacob Bryan Fisher, born Monday morning!

Between Dad, Mike Fisher being a former NHL player and team captain and Mom, Carrie Underwood being an incredible award winning singer their 2 kids have some good family genes.

