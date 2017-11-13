Carrie Underwood Is At Home Recovering After A Nasty Fall!
She won't be slashin' any one's tires for a week!
Carrie Underwood broke her wrist and suffered a couple other injuries after taking a hard fall on some steps outside her home late last week. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken wrist and some bumps and bruises…
“Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes,” the statement concluded. Due to her injuries, Carrie did cancel an engagement in Nashville.