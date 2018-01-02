Carrie Underwood’s Injuries Are Worse Than We Thought!

Back in November, Carrie Underwood took a nasty fall on the steps of her house causing her to receive medical care for what we thought was just a wrist injury. Turns out, that fall was a lot worse than she let on…On Sunday, Carrie let her fan club know that as a result of the fall, her face also had severe cuts causing her to need 40 to 50 stitches. She told fans, that she doesn’t know how this is going to turn out, warning fans that she may never look the same again.

Carrie is in good spirits and says that she is grateful for the people in her life that have been with her every step of the way….