Casey Affleck Will Not Present At The Oscars This Year

Casey Affleck won the best actor Award at the Oscars last year. As the winner of one of the biggest awards, he has the honour of presenting the best actress award the following year. It’s been a tradition at the Oscars for years. This year, things are gonna be a little different! Casey Affleck has decided to not present the awards this year in the wake of the #MeToo Movement. Casey says that he doesn’t want to distract from the focus that should be on the performance of those actresses up for the Oscar…

The actresses nominated for best lead actress are Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water, Francis McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Margot Robbie for I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird, and Meryl Streep for The Post.

Affleck was accused of sexual misconduct by two women, a producer and cinematographer while working on the facetious Joaquin Phoenix documentary he directed I’m Still Here in two 2010 lawsuits. The cases were settled out of court and Affleck is not legally able to comment on the allegations.