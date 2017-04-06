Cash and Smokes Taken in Barrie Hold Up

A man and woman being sought after a convenience store holdup in Barrie. Around 10:30 Wednesday night, a pair went into the Hurst and Coxmill Mac’s Convenience store, each said to be armed with a knife, and demanded the clerk empty the cash register. Police say after the employee handed over a wad of cash, the suspects scooped up a quantity of cigarettes before fleeing on foot. The store clerk wasn’t hurt.

Suspect #1 Description:

Male, white

5’5″, thin build

Wearing a blue Adidas t-shirt with white stripes down the side, black pants, grey shoes, and a cover over his head

Suspect #2 Description:

Female, white

5’0″, very thin build

Wearing a black hoodie, black tights, with a scarf covering his face

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at (705)725-7025 ext. 2129, or remain annonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS