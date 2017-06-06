Cassie,’ the African serval cat, is still on the run in Tiny Township!

Be on the look out for a African serval cat approximately 35 to 40 lbs, 24 inches tall and approximately 3 feet long. The animal is larger than a regular domestic cat and is spotted, similar to a lynx. The cat is the pet of a Barrie man! At last check the cat has not been found!

Animal Control and police say If anyone sees the animal, they are asked to keep their distance and call police immediately at 1-888-310-1122. The cat looks like this one… More Info