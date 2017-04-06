Cast Members Share Set Photos From ‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake

The ABC reboot of Dirty Dancing is set to hit TV screens on May 24th. In an effort to boost enthusiasm – although I’m not sure who’s actually excited about this to begin with – the cast has started sharing photos on social media.Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes, Debra Messing and Sarah Hyland have all posted behind the scenes sneak peeks.

A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

A post shared by Colt Prattes (@coltprattes) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

They can post all the sneak peeks they want, but let’s just be real. There is NO WAY this will be as good as the original. There is no topping late 80’s/early 90’s Patrick Swayze. The final dance scene in the original movie is one of the greatest cinematic moments of all time. I dare you to watch this without tearing up:

