Cat Saves Family from House Fire

Who says cats are useless… A family in Clairmont, Alberta woke up abruptly on Thursday morning to a fire, and they have their family cat to thank.

A very special kitty saved their family’s life by biting on of them on the arm, early Thursday morning to warn them about the growing flames and everyone was able to get out of the house safely and immediately called the Fire department.

No one was hurt and the fire was contained to the underside of the mobile home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Here’s a picture of the heroic cat:

“It’s pretty interesting to see that it was the cat that did alert them that there was an issue,” said County of Grande Prairie fire Chief Trevor Grant.

So the next time your feline friend is meowing your ear off in the middle of the night, remember, they could be trying to save your life.