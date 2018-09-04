Cat Thrown From Moving Car In Parry Sound

Police in Parry Sound are looking for a possibly dark coloured Honda connection to an animal cruelty case over the long weekend.

The OPP claim someone threw an adult orange and white cat from that vehicle just after 5:00 Monday afternoon, as it was driving on Parry Sound Road.

The animal succumbed to its injuries, after police say it struck a cement retaining wall.

The cat was wearing a pink and yellow collar, with no name tag.

Anyone with information should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122