CBC To Re-Air The Tragically Hip’s Entire Final Concert

The CBC originally said that their broadcast of The Tragically Hip’s final show from last summer’s Man Machine Poem was a one-time event, but Canada’s National Broadcaster has changed it’s mind.

The CBC announced today that they will re-air “The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration” on June 24, calling the decision “the perfect way to kick off the summer”.

The show ran nearly 3 hours, and featured the pride of Kingston performing their biggest hits to a sold-out hometown crowd. The original airing had over 4 million viewers across Canada.

Image courtesy of The Tragically Hip via Facebook