Celeb Names We’ve Been Pronouncing Wrong
Now I'm questioning a lot of other celeb names I thought I new
Woah woah woah, we’ve been pronouncing Chrissy Teigen and Ariana Grande’s names wrong this ENTIRE TIME.
I learned a while ago that Rihanna’s name was pronounced Ree-anna, not Ree-awna, but these new ones come as a bit of a shock.
Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter so say it’s Tie-gen, not Tee-gen. Insert shocked emoji face.
But the Ariana one is more surprising…
So y’all mean to tell me Ariana Grande’s name isn’t Ariana Grande and it’s Ariana Grande?????? pic.twitter.com/8amSurJNKI
— G👀B (@ja_yduhh) September 17, 2018
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018