Celeb Names We’ve Been Pronouncing Wrong

Now I'm questioning a lot of other celeb names I thought I new

Woah woah woah, we’ve been pronouncing Chrissy Teigen and Ariana Grande’s names wrong this ENTIRE TIME.

I learned a while ago that Rihanna’s name was pronounced Ree-anna, not Ree-awna, but these new ones come as a bit of a shock.

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter so say it’s Tie-gen, not Tee-gen. Insert shocked emoji face.

But the Ariana one is more surprising…

 

