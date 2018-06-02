Celebrate Barrie 2018

Experience, Discover, Inspire! Kick off Barrie’s festival season with Celebrate Barrie. Saturday, June 2nd at Centennial Park! Discover something new – with science and wildlife displays, learn to skateboard, see the awesome line-up of live entertainment, inflatables, and games, try the rock climbing wall, and more! And finish off the day on the beach at the outdoor movie screen with Back to the Future! For details, visit barrie.ca! Celebrate Barrie is presented by the City of Barrie and supported by: Telus: Canada’s Largest & Fastest Network, and KOOL FM.