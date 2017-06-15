Celebrate Father’s Day with funny Dad song parodies!

Penn and Kim Holderness, the parents behind the Holderness Family, think Father’s Day is the perfect time to highlight all the ways dads dance, laugh and play with their families. So the pair put together a parody of Pharrell Williams’ hit song “Happy,” combining Penn’s own parenting antics with video submissions from viewers around the globe — from the U.S. to Romania.

Here’s another one from Brittlestar Twitter handle reads…Stewart Reynolds – Your Social Media Dad. Brand-safe, Family-friendly, Cute, Manly, Decent remaining hair- Be someone’s good luck.