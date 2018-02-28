Listen Live

Celebrate International Women’s Day With Netflix

Netflix Is Celebrating Women With New Movies And TV Shows In March

By Videos

International Women’s Day is fast approaching. Just a little over a week in fact, on Friday March 8th. As long as you’re showing love and support to women, there’s no wrong way to celebrate – especially if your way is staying in and watching movies, if that’s the case, you’re in for real treat.

Netflix is celebrating women with movies and tv shows released in honour of International Women’s Day, check out what’s to come below!

March welcomes Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 2, as well as new films First Match and Ladies First.

