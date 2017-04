Heritage Park

August 18 & 19, 2017

Aug 18: 5:00pm-9:00pm Aug 19: 11:00am – 9:00pm

Celebrate the universal language of rhythm with live entertainment, interactive performances, workshops and vendors. Rhythmfest kicks off Friday night and continues all day Saturday. Grab an instrument and be part of the celebration!

http://barrie.ca/rhythmfest