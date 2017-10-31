Celebrities Know How to do Halloween Costumes
Go big or go home...
Grammy Award winning Adele dressed as a Glamorous Court Jester
Cleveland Cavaliers Star, LeBron James dressed as Pennywise the clown is an instant nightmare
Golden State star Steph Curry scarred people for life with his Arena entrance as Jigsaw from the SAW movie series
Recording Artist, Swizz Beatz (clearly not his real name) he and his family pretty much own Halloween
Actress, Kristen Bell agreed to be Elsa whether she likes it or not, she’s rockin’ it!
Edmonton Oilers star, Connor McDavid needs to hit the tanning bed a little more for his Donald Trump complexion
My favourite costume goes to Vegas Golden Knights Goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury and his wife as the old school plastic army toys