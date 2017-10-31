Celebrities Know How to do Halloween Costumes

Grammy Award winning Adele dressed as a Glamorous Court Jester

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Cleveland Cavaliers Star, LeBron James dressed as Pennywise the clown is an instant nightmare

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT



Golden State star Steph Curry scarred people for life with his Arena entrance as Jigsaw from the SAW movie series

Recording Artist, Swizz Beatz (clearly not his real name) he and his family pretty much own Halloween

Happy Hallowdean!!!!!!!!!⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️make up by @ekaysha 👌🏽have fun & enjoy….. Heyyyyyyy youuuuu Guysssssss…… A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Actress, Kristen Bell agreed to be Elsa whether she likes it or not, she’s rockin’ it!

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Edmonton Oilers star, Connor McDavid needs to hit the tanning bed a little more for his Donald Trump complexion

Connor McDavid showing off his First Lady in a Donald Trump costume 😂👏🏻… #MakeHockeyGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/KR7TB3J1E9 — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) October 30, 2017

My favourite costume goes to Vegas Golden Knights Goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury and his wife as the old school plastic army toys