Celebrities Stepping Up In Wake Of California Wild Fires!

Tori Spelling evacuated her family out of harms way of the Woolsey Fires and went to her friend’s house… Jennie Garth family took them in- a family of 7…. Tori and Jennie have been friends since the 80’s and their years on Beverly Hills 90210…

While many other celebrities have been evacuated and have lost homes, some are trying to help out where they can…. Lady Gaga volunteered at a wildfire shelter! On Sunday after she was forced to leave, she went to a makeshift Red Cross shelter were she handed out gift cars, posed for photos and sang to a 98-year-old woman.

FULL VIDEO: Lady Gaga’s full speech to evacuees at a Red Cross shelter at Pacific Palisades HS yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/wjf9z533fe — ethan 🎄 (@ethangaga24) November 12, 2018

Kim K and Kayne West have hired a team of private firefighters to help save their neighbourhood from the devastating wildfires in California…

They were put under a mandatory evacuation Friday due to the threat of fire.

The couple’s home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and borders a field — meaning if their place went up in flames, it would start a domino effect on the whole neighbourhood.

Sources tell us Kim and Kanye hired a private team to battle the flames on their property. The team was armed with hoses, and also tirelessly dug ditches to create a fire break.

Ultimately, they successfully saved the Wests’ $60 million house… and countless others on the block.