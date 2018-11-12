Celebrity Homes Destroyed By The California Wildfires!

Even being a celebrity doesn’t or can’t save your home from a California Wildfire…

Gerard Butler lost his home the other day and took to twitter to show fans the remains… He posted to videos and also took the opportunity to salute the firefighters who have been battling these still out of control fires.

writing: “Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment.”

He also added a link to donate to those impacted by these fires that have been out of control since Thursday!

Gerard isn’t the only celeb to have lost a home… Kelsey Grammer’s ex-wife Camille and Robin Thicke have also confirmed that their homes have been destroyed! Neil Young has also lost his home as has Miley Cyrus…