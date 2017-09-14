Celebrity Slo-Pitch Tournament ~ Meridian Credit Union & Century 21 BJ Roth

Event submission -Celebrity Slo-Pitch Tournament presented by Meridian Credit Union & Century 21 BJ Roth

Celebrity Slo-Pitch Tournament presented by Meridian Credit Union & Century 21 BJ Roth

Register your team now and don’t miss the chance to run the bases with some former baseball legends; and NHL Greats, while providing much-needed funds that help kids with physical disabilities in your community succeed. Registration fee: $200 per team (non-refundable/non-receiptable) plus a minimum of $200 per player in fundraising. Team may consist of all female, all male or coed (depending on who registers will determine the amount of divisions we will have).

In addition, each team receives:

-Access to a personalized team web page and support network to help you and your teammates raise the most money possible

– All teams are guaranteed three games, pitching btw 6’to12 Ft with a mat

– Weekly opportunities to win prizes recognizing your fundraising efforts

– Team jerseys , hats and gift bags

– Exclusive VIP Draft Breakfast

– Breakfast, lunch and dinner is provided

– Personalized autographs from celebrity participants

– Opportunity for top fundraiser from each team to participate in the Celebrity All-Star game

When: Thursday, September 14, 2017

Hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Where: 2100 Nursery Rd, Midhurst Barrie Sport Complex, Barrie, L0L 1Y2

Price: $200

Contact: 7057972675

Web site url: www.easterseals.org