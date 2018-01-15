Celine Dion Cancels Three Shows In One Week

Celine Dion, like many of us, has caught a bug that’s forced to cancel a few shows in the last week, including her Saturday night show! Dion took to social media to apologize for disappointing fans. She wrote:

“Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have travelled far to see me in Las Vegas. This decision is not made lightly. When I’m not well, I always try to push through and I do everything I can to do my show,” she added.

A statement from Caesars Palace last Saturday revealed that Dion was struggling with “inflammation of the throat”, adding: “Her doctor has instructed her to take one more day of rest in order to fully recover.”