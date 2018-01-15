Listen Live

Celine Dion Cancels Three Shows In One Week

It's going around!

By Dirt/Divas

Celine Dion, like many of us, has caught a bug that’s forced to cancel a few shows in the last week, including her Saturday night show! Dion took to social media to apologize for disappointing fans. She wrote:

“Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have travelled far to see me in Las Vegas. This decision is not made lightly. When I’m not well, I always try to push through and I do everything I can to do my show,” she added.

 

A statement from Caesars Palace last Saturday revealed that Dion was struggling with “inflammation of the throat”, adding: “Her doctor has instructed her to take one more day of rest in order to fully recover.”

Related posts

Minnie Mouse Finally Gets Her Star On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame!

Mother Of Little Boy H&M Model Speaks Out!

Diddy Rumoured To Be Offering A $1 Million Modelling Contract To Boy in H&M Ad