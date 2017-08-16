Celine Dion Dances At Her Son’s Hockey Game In Quebec

We’ve all been there – Mom get’s a little excited at your hockey game/school play/recital and starts cheering in the stands. Embarrassing, but we know she means well. It turns out, no mom is immune to these moments of extreme pride. Even Celine Dion!

Celine is in Quebec, and went to a local hockey game to watch her son Rene Charles play. Celine was loving every minute of it, dancing and cheering in the stands while sporting an Angelil jersey. Watch below:

Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week. pic.twitter.com/NPSZgAZxQs — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) August 15, 2017

I mean, do we expect anything less from Queen Celine? Amazing!