Listen Live

Celine Dion Is Launching A Gender Neutral Children’s Clothing Line!

Her heart is in clothing!

By Dirt/Divas

The singer took to instagram Monday to announced a new line for both girls and boys with a promo that is pretty dramatic! 

The brand is called Celinununu…

Clothing includes a leather jacket, a skull patch sweatshirt, leggings, slippers and a denim biker jacket.

The pieces are described as “gender neutral clothing for little humans with freedom of mind”.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

« I’ve always loved nununu and what they represent. Partnering with them to encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility makes so much sense. » – Céline xx… Céline and kids wear brand nununu launch new children’s fashion brand #CELINUNUNU. @Celinununu unites two forces by one voice: fashion has the power to shape people’s minds. The brand breaks stereotypes and inspires children to be free and find their own individuality through clothes. . #Celinununu . . « J’ai toujours aimé nununu et ce qu’ils représentent. Il est donc naturel de m’associer à eux pour encourager un dialogue sur l’égalité. » – Céline xx… Céline et la marque de vêtements pour enfants nununu lance #CELINUNUNU, une nouvelle gamme de vêtements pour enfants. @Celinununu unit deux forces en une seule voix: la mode a le pouvoir de façonner l’esprit des gens. Inspirez vos enfants à être libres et à trouver leur propre individualité à travers les vêtements. . #celinununu

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

Related posts

We Finally Know When The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Will Premier!

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Being Slammed On Social For Her Attempted Tribute To Stan Lee

Celebrities Stepping Up In Wake Of California Wild Fires!