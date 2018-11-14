Celine Dion Is Launching A Gender Neutral Children’s Clothing Line!
Her heart is in clothing!
The singer took to instagram Monday to announced a new line for both girls and boys with a promo that is pretty dramatic!
The brand is called Celinununu…
Clothing includes a leather jacket, a skull patch sweatshirt, leggings, slippers and a denim biker jacket.
The pieces are described as “gender neutral clothing for little humans with freedom of mind”.
View this post on Instagram
« I’ve always loved nununu and what they represent. Partnering with them to encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility makes so much sense. » – Céline xx… Céline and kids wear brand nununu launch new children’s fashion brand #CELINUNUNU. @Celinununu unites two forces by one voice: fashion has the power to shape people’s minds. The brand breaks stereotypes and inspires children to be free and find their own individuality through clothes. . #Celinununu . . « J’ai toujours aimé nununu et ce qu’ils représentent. Il est donc naturel de m’associer à eux pour encourager un dialogue sur l’égalité. » – Céline xx… Céline et la marque de vêtements pour enfants nununu lance #CELINUNUNU, une nouvelle gamme de vêtements pour enfants. @Celinununu unit deux forces en une seule voix: la mode a le pouvoir de façonner l’esprit des gens. Inspirez vos enfants à être libres et à trouver leur propre individualité à travers les vêtements. . #celinununu