Celine Dion Will Pull Her Song With R. Kelly!

Artists continue to pull their music with R. Kelly

By Dirt/Divas

Celine Dion will also be pulling her song with R. Kelly from all streaming services… Celine and R. Kelly recorded “I’m your angle” back in 1998 reaching #1 on the Billboard hot 100 charts for six weeks and sold more than 1.5 million copies…

Lady Gaga apologized for her collaboration with R. Kelly and also pulled her song. Ciara and Pussy Cat Dolls have also pulled  songs with him.

Meanwhile R Kelly’s label says that they will not make anymore music with Kelly…  R. Kelly dies all sexual misconduct allegations…

