Cellphones Banned back stage at future Oscar shows

PwC accountants won’t be allowed to have their cellphones backstage during future Oscar telecasts. Film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs sent an email to academy members Wednesday detailing the new protocols for announcing Oscar winners developed after the best-picture flub at last month’s Academy Awards Besides banning cellphones, the academy is adding a third balloting partner to the telecast, and bringing in PwC’s U.S. chairman to provide oversight. PwC, which has handled Oscar balloting and other academy business for 83 years, has claimed responsibility for the biggest mistake in Oscar history.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air alum Janet Hubert has slammed her cast mates following their recent reunion.

The actress, who played Aunt Vivian on the hit show, took to Facebook on Tuesday and posted a rant against her former co-stars, accusing them of reuniting solely for publicity. The 61-year-old concluded her post by threatening to expose what went on during the filming of the long-running programme, adding before she leaves this earth- she will expose everyone’s secrets!

George Michael’s publicist says his funeral has been held in London.

The private funeral ceremony took place Wednesday at Highgate Cemetery in north London. A post-mortem investigation found that Michael died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver. The former Wham! singer was found dead at his country home in Oxfordshire on Dec. 25 at age 53. The singer had battled health problems and drug addiction.

American Idol is coming back!

“American Idol” called it quits in April 2016 after 15 seasons, partly due to the high costs of keeping Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr., behind the judges’ desk. If this happens, it may come with the return of Ryan Seacrest and return in either the summer of 2018 or winter of 2019….