Golf with celebrities Billy Smith, Bob McGill, and Brad May in this charity tournament, hosted by Century 21 and Easter Seals Ontario. All for a good cause.

Proceeds go towards kids with disabilities and their families, which gives them the supplies they need to be independent.

Tickets are 160$, which includes registration, Breakfast, lunch, Dinner, and cocktails. Registration and breakfast start at 9:00am, and tee off is at 11:00am