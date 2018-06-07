Chamber Business Breakfast – June 7, 2018

Building a Business with Heart

Join us for breakfast on Thursday, June 7th at the Barrie Country Club and learn about intentionally building heart into your business.

Whether you are a franchise with strict rules for running your operations or an entrepreneur who makes every decision, there is always room to show your clients and associates how much you care.

Our speaker, Vickie McGrath of Nurse Next Door, will share her story of building her business using a franchise model that offered her an entryway into entrepreneurship and expansion in Newmarket, Aurora, Stouuffville, Uxbridge, Barrie and surrounding areas. Nurse Next Door was established in 2001 in Vancouver B.C. and now has over 140 franchises across North America! The company offers a full suite of care services to allow clients to continue living happily at home- wherever home may be!

About Chamber Business Breakfast:

If you haven’t had the chance to make it out to any of our past CBBs, come and see for yourself what a great opportunity networking can be. Sponsored by The Mortgage Wellness Group, CBBs are held on the first Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Members are encouraged to bring their flyers, brochures, business cards and other promotional material to share and display. For a nominal charge, a full hot breakfast is served.

Please Register before 2:30 p.m. on the day prior to the event. Registrations after that time may not be accepted.

If you are unable to attend, please call 721-5000 to cancel before 12:00 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the event. Those who are pre-registered but do not attend and have not canceled will be charged for breakfast

Call 705-721-5000 or visit HERE for more information and/or to register for the event.