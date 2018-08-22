Chanel Is Releasing A Line Of Makeup For Men!

Chanel is getting ready to launch a new makeup collection specifically for men and its called Boy de Chanel.

Men can now get a matte moisturizing lip balm, a tinted fluid, and an eyebrow pencil, which comes in four different shades. The packaging in being marketed for men but the makeup can be worn by all genders!

Chanel is not the only company to break through the stigma that makeup is just for women… CoverGirl came out with their “boy of beauty” in 2016 and M.A.C. and Milk makeup having been using men in their advertising campaigns lately!

