Channing Tatum misses nothing about his stripper past.

In a new interview, Channing admitted he has absolutely no desire to return to his stripper ways. “I don’t miss anything about stripping,” he told People at the launch of Magic Mike Live! at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday. The show premiered on Friday in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel, and is described as “a sizzling 360 degree dance and acrobatic strip tease spectacular guaranteed to bring on the heat.” It features 13 performers who dance, sing, play piano, do acrobatics, and eventually take their clothes off.

The Fate of the Furious sped into first place at the box office again, leaving new thriller Unforgettable and historical drama The Promise in the dust.

Universal Pictures’ eighth instalment in The Fast and the Furious franchise earned US$38.7 million over the weekend. The film had the biggest worldwide opening of all time last weekend. It’s expected to cross $1 billion globally this week.

Justin Bieber took family and friends to the Leafs game on Sunday night.

Cara Delevingne joined Justin on her night off from filming ‘Life In A Year’ with Jaden Smith downtown. Cara played the Chantress in Suicide Squad…

Rob Lowe has been cast as Colonel Sanders, the face of KFC, for a new ad campaign.

The former The West Wing star will promote the fast food chain’s new Zinger chicken sandwich, and he admits he once met the real Colonel. The late KFC figurehead has previously been portrayed on TV by comedians Jim Gaffigan, Norm McDonald and Darrell Hammond.