Listen Live

Charge Laid Over Phony Fifties in Alliston

Police Say Two Businesses Were Targetted By Brampton Suspect

By News

Some funny money passed in New Tecumseth has a Brampton man waiting for his day in court. The OPP got notice from two Victoria St. businesses Monday that someone was trying to buy items with counterfeit American $50 bills. A vehicle description led to a traffic stop a short time later, where officers claim to have found some pot and fake fifties in the vehicle. A 20-year-old is facing a few charges including Driving Under Suspension. A passenger arrested at the scene was released unconditionally.

Related posts

Barrie Baycats extend their win streak to 21-0

Barrie’s Jobless Rate Creeps Up, Thanks to Stronger Workforce

Mom And Dad Facing Charges After Son And Friend Accused of Showing Off BB Gun

Building Struck, Motorist Followed, Cop Car Almost Clipped; Three DUI Charges in One Evening

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

UPDATE: Council Didn’t Wait To Decide on Wasaga Distribution Inc.

Orillia Storage Company Up to Code After Pleading Guilty

School Yard Peacekeeper Shot With BB Gun

South Simcoe Police Drug Officers Kept Busy