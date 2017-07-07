Charge Laid Over Phony Fifties in Alliston

Some funny money passed in New Tecumseth has a Brampton man waiting for his day in court. The OPP got notice from two Victoria St. businesses Monday that someone was trying to buy items with counterfeit American $50 bills. A vehicle description led to a traffic stop a short time later, where officers claim to have found some pot and fake fifties in the vehicle. A 20-year-old is facing a few charges including Driving Under Suspension. A passenger arrested at the scene was released unconditionally.