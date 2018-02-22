Listen Live

Charges Laid After Senior Citizen Loses $130 Grand To Alleged Scam

Financial Institution Tipped off Police

Nottawasaga OPP are accusing an Essa Township man of defrauding a senior citizen out of over a hundred grand. A 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, after a financial institution reported contacted police over concerns how an elderly client’s cheques were being used. Investigators say the vulnerable senior was defrauded out of $130,000 through cheque’s written to cover home and property care. The OPP are asking seniors to do a price comparison on any services offered, and if there are any suspicions, talk to family or the police before any money changes hands.

