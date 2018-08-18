Charges laid in Britain Parliament crash
A 29 year old British citizen, originally from Sudan, faces the charges after Tuesday's crash
London Police say the 29 year old man faces two charges – trying to kill police officers, and trying to kill members of the public.
Three people were injured when the suspect, a British citizen originally from Sudan, hit a group of cyclists before colliding with security outside Parliament on Tuesday.
One injured person was treated at the scene and two were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.
The suspect will appear in court on Monday.