Charges Laid In Connection to Downtown Barrie Attack

Barrie police have charged a local man in connection to a Saturday morning assault that left one with serious facial wounds. Police say a 64-year-old man was struck in the head with a folding chair near the Five Points around 6:30 Saturday morning, in an assault that continued into a nearby bank vestibule. He was rushed to hospital, while police say this was not a random attack. A 34-year-old Barrie man faces a few Assault-related charges.