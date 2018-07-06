Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

29 charges have been laid against a Calgary man following the deadly bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team in April.

RCMP made the announcement Friday following three months of investigating.

Superintendent Derek Williams addresses what kinds of evidence they used

The driver faces the following charges…

16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death

13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily hard

Williams notes because the case is now before the courts they’re very limited as to what they can say but he did say this

RCMP officials met with families of the Broncos Friday morning. The RCMP acknowledged the investigation was aided by Transport Canada, The Provincial Coroners Office in addition to Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki knows the public wanted answers fast but due process is important.

The accused will make his first court appearance next week in Saskatchewan, the details in which are still be worked out.