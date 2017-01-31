Charges Laid In Mosque Attack

A 27 year old Laval University student charged in Sunday’s attack at a mosque in Quebec City. Alexandre Bissonette has been described as a political conservative with anti-immigrant views. A second person taken into custody is now considered to be a witness. Many vigils were held across the country last night in honour of the six men killed and the others who were wounded. In the House of Commons, Prime Minister Trudeau told Canadian Muslims that 36-million hearts were breaking with theirs…

Bissonette has been charged with six counts of first degree murder and five of attempted murder.

banner image: Reuters via Internet