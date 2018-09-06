Charges Laid Thanks to Attention To Detail

Some sharp eyes helped put the kibosh on a theft. Barrie Police say someone held up a Hewett’s produce stand off Duckwroth St in Barrie around 9:30 Sunday morning, but a quick-thinking clerk made sure they didn’t get far.

The clerk there was able to take a picture of the suspects and their vehicle, and provide plenty of detail to officers, making it pretty easy to track down two female suspects and get back a lockbox that once contained some money.

By the time officers caught up with the wanted women, the money was gone. The 42- and 27-year-old Orillia women have been charged appropriately.