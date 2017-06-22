Listen Live

Simon Cowell’s #GrenfellTower charity single “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in now available on iTunes and money raised through will go towards The London Community Foundation.

Artists for Grenfell – Bridge Over Troubled Water

The official video for Artists For Grenfell's ’Bridge Over Troubled Water’. Donate now to support those affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire: http://artistsforgrenfell.com

