Charity single “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in now available on iTunes!
Simon Cowell’s #GrenfellTower charity single “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in now available on iTunes and […]
Simon Cowell’s #GrenfellTower charity single “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in now available on iTunes and money raised through will go towards The London Community Foundation.
 
Artists for Grenfell – Bridge Over Troubled Water
The official video for Artists For Grenfell's ’Bridge Over Troubled Water’. Donate now to support those affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire: http://artistsforgrenfell.com
Posted by Music on Facebook on Wednesday, June 21, 2017