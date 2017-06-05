Listen Live

Charlie Brings back epic T-shirt for her son from Vegas!

The Great Bambino!

By Kool Mornings

Charlie and her kids love the cinematic masterpiece “The Sandlot”!  So when Charlie was in Vegas and saw this epic T-shirt, she knew her son would love it!

There was also another T-shirt there!

Charlie did NOT buy it for her other son for fear of the backlash he may get at school from those who haven’t seen the movie.  Or perhaps people did see the movie and get the reference -but are offended anyways…

Thoughts? Should Charlie have just bought the shirt?

For what its worth, it never bothered me when boys said I played like a girl! I am a girl and proud of it!

