Charlie Sheen Wants A “Two And A Half Men” Reboot To Replace Roseanne!

Roseanne was yanked on Tuesday after Roseanne Barr, posted a racially insensitive tweet targeting former U.S. leader Barack Obama’s African-American aide Valerie Jarrett, and Sheen thinks the time is right for him to stage a comeback on the series from which he was fired.

The actor played Charlie Harper on the hit sitcom for seven seasons until he was dumped in 2011 following a public spat with series creator Chuck Lorre. Ashton Kutcher stepped in to take Sheen’s place for four more seasons until the show ended in 2015.

John Cryer, co-star of Two and A half men responded to the tweet by simply saying “What could possibly go wrong?”