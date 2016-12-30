Charlie’s Picks for the big stories of 2016!

The Alcona Monkey!

Picture courtesy of Sue Sgambati/BarrieToday

Remember in July when South Simcoe Police sent out a tweet looking for the owner of a monkey on the lose in Alcona? Happy to report that Mango the monkey has a new home at the Elmvale Jungle Zoo…

Chewbacca Mom

Candace Payne never expected to become an overnight sensation when she bought a Chewbacca mask and posted a video of her wearing it on YouTube. But her infectious laugh and unfettered joy were exactly what the world needed back in May.

Pokemon Go

For about a month, the entire world was obsessed with Pokemon Go! It wasn’t long before things got out of control! Players found dead bodies while catching Pokemon, a guy was caught cheating thanks to the game, and then players started injuring themselves (and someone died) as they raced to collect the pocket monsters in locations they should have never been in in the first place.

The Brad and Angie Break Up!

We were all crushed to learn that Hollywood’s power couple had split. I’m still not over it!